New cancer, diabetic, antimicrobials, antifungal drugs now essential medicines

“Too many people who need insulin encounter financial hardship in accessing it or go without it and lose their lives. Including insulin analogues (an altered form of insulin) in the Essential Medicines List, coupled with efforts to ensure affordable access to all insulin products and expand use of biosimilars, is a vital step towards ensuring everyone who needs this life-saving product can access it," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO. As per International Diabetes Federation (IDF), globally, 463 million people had diabetes with 88 million people in the Southeast Asia region. Of the 88 million, 77 million were in India with prevalence of diabetes at 8.9% in the population.