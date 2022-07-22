It is important to note that the researchers shared that many of the infected people examined in the study had symptoms that were not recognised by current medical definitions of monkeypox. These symptoms include single genital lesions as well as mouth sores or anus, as these clinical symptoms are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), it can easily lead to a misdiagnosis. Symptoms of anal and oral infections in some people have resulted in hospitalisation for pain management and swallowing difficulties. Researchers have emphasised that this is why it becomes critical that these new clinical symptoms are recognised and more healthcare professionals are educated and informed on how to identify and manage the disease, as misdiagnosis can slow detection, impacting efforts to control transmission. So the impact this study will have is increased rates of diagnosis which is crucial.

