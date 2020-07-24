New consumer rights watchdog comes into force from Friday

NEW DELHI: The government has notified the new Central Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) with sweeping powers to book those violating consumer rights, with effect from Friday.

The watchdog, led by a Chief Commissioner, will regulate issues related to consumer rights including unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements besides promoting consumer rights protection.

The government also notified sections of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 dealing with the powers of the watchdog, which will have specified number of commissioners besides its chief.

The watchdog is set up as a ‘body corporate’ under the Companies Act with power to “acquire, hold and dispose of property" and to sue, said an official notification. The watchdog will be headquartered in the national capital and will have regional offices. The government is expected to name the Chief Commissioner and the others shortly.

The regulator will be assisted by a Director General of Investigation which will look into cases and submit its report to the Authority, which is expected to adjudicate on the matter.

CCPA can order probes into violations of consumer rights, order recall of unsafe goods and services, order discontinuance of unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements besides imposing penalties on manufacturers, endorsers or publishers of misleading advertisements, the government had stated on Wednesday quoting consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The consumer affairs ministry also notified sections of the Act dealing with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and punishment and penalties with effect from Friday. Earlier this week, it notified rules relating to setting up of and functioning of the district, state and national Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions and how complaints are to be filed with them.

