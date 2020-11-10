India reports less than 40,000 daily new covid cases

With 38,074 new coronavirus infections reported in past 24 hours, India's total cases rose to 85,91,731. The death toll rose to 1,27,059 after 448 new casualties were reported in past 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48%.

Total active cases fell to 5,05,265 as recoveries continue to outpace recoveries. So far 79,59,406 patients have recovered with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.64%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested up to November 9 with 10,43,665 samples tested on Monday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Maharashtra has reported 97,296 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries and 45,240 deaths due to the infection so far while Karnataka recorded 33,697 active cases, 8,01,799 recoveries and 11,391 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 41,857 active cases and 6,989 deaths while 3,89,683 people recovered from the infection till now.

Kerala reported 81,940 active cases, 4,02,477 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,692 according to the Health Ministry.

In a significant breakthrough, Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, a major victory in the war against a virus that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.

Scientists, public health officials and investors welcomed the first successful interim data from a large-scale clinical test as a watershed moment that could help turn the tide of the pandemic if the full trial results pan out. Pfizer and BioNTech need to get regulators to sign off on the shot before it can start shipping vaccines to those considered most in need by governments.

In India, many vaccines are in advanced trials. (With Agency Inputs)





