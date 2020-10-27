New coronavirus infections drop below 40,000 mark, lowest since 17 July

Coronavirus cases in India increased by 36,469 new infections on Monday, the lowest number of daily new cases since July 17. India's total covid caseload now stands at 79,46,429. With 488 new covid deaths in last 24 hours, total death toll mounted to 1,19,502.

India's total active cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in last 24 hours. India has cured cases 72,01,070 covid patients with 63,842 new discharges in last 24 hours.

The case number reported Tuesday is the lowest since India had 35,065 newly confirmed infections on July 17. Last month, the country hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but daily infections have been decreasing since then.

With 1,34,657 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,70,660 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,348 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 75,442 active cases, while 7,19,558 people have recovered and 10,947 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kerala has 93,848 active cases, while 3,02,017 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,352 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 37,190 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 29,268 and 25,786 active cases respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,44,20,894 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 26th October. Of these 9,58,116 samples were tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

