Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >New coronavirus strain: 114 people infected with UK variant in India so far
Flights from the UK have resumed from 8 January

New coronavirus strain: 114 people infected with UK variant in India so far

2 min read . 06:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The health ministry said that the situation is being monitored carefully and regular advice provided to states
  • India has recorded 87 fresh coronavirus cases per million population in the last seven days

As many as 114 people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India until Friday, said the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 114 people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India until Friday, said the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry further informed that the situation is being monitored carefully and regular advice provided to states.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Energy, physical connectivity among subjects discussed by foreign ministers of India, Nepal

2 min read . 08:26 PM IST

Forex reserves up by $758 mn to lifetime high of $586.082 bn

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST

Israel vaccine data suggests decline in Covid-19 infection rate after first dose

3 min read . 08:14 PM IST

Air Traffic grows 15% in December

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST

The ministry further informed that the situation is being monitored carefully and regular advice provided to states.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Energy, physical connectivity among subjects discussed by foreign ministers of India, Nepal

2 min read . 08:26 PM IST

Forex reserves up by $758 mn to lifetime high of $586.082 bn

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST

Israel vaccine data suggests decline in Covid-19 infection rate after first dose

3 min read . 08:14 PM IST

Air Traffic grows 15% in December

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The government had earlier said that patients of the new strain are admitted in single room isolation at designated Health Care facilities by respective states.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine and comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others, it said, adding that genome sequencing on other specimens is going on.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Flights from the UK have resumed from 8 January. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 87 fresh coronavirus cases per million population in the last seven days, which is one of the lowest in the world, when compared with countries like America, Britain, Russia, Germany, Brazil, France and Italy

The health ministry said that only one new death per million population was reported in the country in this period.

"With a case fatality rate of 1.44%, Covid-19 deaths per million population in India are one of the lowest in the world," the ministry underscored.

India's total coronavirus active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement and has dropped to 2.13 lakh comprising just 2.03% of India's total infections, it added.

The daily new cases added to the country's Covid-19 numbers have been below 20K in the recent days, it said.

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day on Friday, while the recoveries have surged to 1,01,62,738. The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738. The country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 daily new fatalities.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.