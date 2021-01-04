OPEN APP
Home >News >India >New coronavirus strain: 8 UK returnees test positive in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
New coronavirus strain: 8 UK returnees test positive in Maharashtra

2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 08:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Among the patients, five are from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Thane and Mira Bhayander
  • The authorities are currently tracing contacts

A total of eight passengers who returned from the UK have tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

Among the patients, five are from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Thane and Mira Bhayander. The authorities are currently tracing contacts of the eight.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to discuss the state's preparation for vaccination rollout. He also sought to know from authorities the Covid-19 situation after cases of the new variant were found.

In the meeting, the CM decided to request the Centre to quarantine passengers arriving from the UK at the international airports where they are landing.

The decision came after it was discovered that people returning from the UK are taking flights to airports outside of Maharashtra. "It has been brought to the notice of the government that due to strict quarantine rules for UK returnees in Maharashtra, people returning from the UK are taking flights to airports outside the state. Later they travel to Mumbai to avoid quarantine," the chief minister's office said.

New strain in India

Nine more people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the country were found to be infected with the new mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2. With this, the number of people infected with the new UK virus in India has reached 38.

Of the 38 cases of the mutated strain of Covid-19, 10 have been detected at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, eight in NCDC Delhi, five in National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, three in CCMB Hyderabad, 11 in Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) New Delhi, and one case at NIBMG Kalyani.

As of 1 January, the number of such cases in India was 29. The Union Ministry of Health has started comprehensive contact tracing for co-travellers, family contacts and others to curtail the spread of this mutated variant of the killer virus.

The samples of all returnees from the UK found positive in the RT-PCR test will be genome sequenced by a consortium of 10 government labs.

The positive samples are being tested at 10 INSACOG labs -- NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi -- for genome sequencing.

"All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on," the health ministry said in a statement.

