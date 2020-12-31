New coronavirus strain in Delhi: 4 test positive today, says Satyendar Jain

Four people in the national capital have been found to be positive for the new coronavirus variant today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. They all have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital,

"Meanwhile, flights have been banned and more passengers are not coming in. We are tracing and monitoring people who have already arrived," said Jain.

"A total number of 38 returnees from aboard found COVID-19 positive out of them, four people has been found positive for new coronavirus variant. All have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital and it is believed they all belong to the national capital," he added.

He further added that the Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital has been brought down from 15.26 per cent on 7th November to 0.8 per cent as of December 31.

Ahead of the New Year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority today imposed a night curfew in Delhi, disallowing celebrations and the assembly of over five people at public places in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the new strain of the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 25 people in the country have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said today.

"All 25 persons are in physical isolation in health facilities," the health ministry said.

The Central government has imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK. All flights originating from the UK to India are suspended till December 31, 2020, with effect from December 22.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore, so far.

