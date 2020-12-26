New coronavirus strain: No need to change existing treatment protocol, says NTF

A meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) on Covid-19 convened by ICMR on Saturday concluded that there is no need to change the existing treatment protocol in view of mutations emerging in the coronavirus strain.

The meeting was held to discuss evidence-based modifications in testing, treatment and surveillance strategies after new variants of coronavirus was recently discovered in the UK and Nigeria.

Convened under co-chairpersonship of professor Vinod Paul, a member Niti Aayog, and professor Balram Bhargava, the secretary at the Department of Health Research & Director General ICMR. It was also attended by professor Randeep Guleria, the Director of AIIMS; Director General Health Services (DGHS); Drug Controller General of India (DCGI); Director of National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and other representatives from Ministry of Health and ICMR as well as independent subject experts.

The NTF emphasized that since the UK variant strain is implicated to cause increased transmissibility of the virus, it is critical to identify individuals infected with this strain and adequately contain them to prevent its transmission in India.

In view of this, the meeting concluded that the existing treatment protocol meets the demand. "Since ICMR has always advocated use of two or more gene assays for testing SARS-CoV-2, it is unlikely to miss infected cases using the current testing strategy," the ministry of health said in a statement.

NTF recommended that in addition to the existing surveillance strategies, it is critical to conduct enhanced genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 especially in incoming passengers from the UK.

NCDC informed that Government of India has taken cognizance of the reports of the mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 reported from the UK and the response of other countries. "The situation is being monitored proactively. A strategy has been put under place to detect & contain the mutant variant," it said.

