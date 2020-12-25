New coronavirus strain: Odisha to keep surveillance on UK returnees

Amid a threat posed by the spread of a new Covid-19 variant , the Odisha government has asked district administrations in the state to keep active surveillance on who returned from United Kingdom (UK) in the last 14 days (from 7 December) for coronavirus containment.

According to an official release, Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra has written to MD, NHM (National Health Mission), Odisha, all Collector and district magistrates (DMs), Municipal Commissioners, and all CDM and PHOs.

Sharing the details of the persons returned from the UK during the last 14 days provided by Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Mohapatra said in his letter, "A mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 has been reported from the United Kingdom. The strain has been implicated to have higher transmissibility as compared to the earlier strains."

"It is therefore requested to undertake intense surveillance, contact tracing, RT-PCR test of all incoming passengers from the UK as well as all the persons coming in contact with the incoming passengers to prevent the spread of the mutated COVID virus in the State," he added.

In view of the new virus, Odisha Health and Family welfare department has also issued guidance for sample collection, storage, and transport for genome sequencing of the new strain SARS-CoV-2.

The government has decelerated DBT-Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar as the designated laboratory for SARS-CoV-2-genome sequencing, reports news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Odisha's coronavirus caseload rose to 3,27,542 after 263 more people tested positive for infection on Thursday, while four fresh fatalities took the coronavirus death toll to 1,850.

The 263 new cases were detected in 22 of the 30 districts of the state, with 151 reported from different quarantine centres, while 112 are local contact cases.

With agency inputs

