A new coronavirus variant named JN.1 has been detected, causing concerns among doctors, experts authorities, and the public alike. The Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 is a descendant of BA.2.86. In the wake of the new Covid variant, India's active caseload surged to 1,828 on Monday. Besides one death was reported in Kerala, where the JN.1 subvariant of the coronavirus was recently detected. Henceforth, the central government has issued an advisory to the state governments urging them to make adequate health arrangements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}