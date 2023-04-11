Tax dept issues new cost inflation index

“The cost inflation index serves as the foundation for calculating long-term capital gains on stocks and real estate. CII is calculated using the inflation rate. If the holding period of certain assets exceeds a certain period, the assets can be classified as long-term assets, and the assessee can claim the benefit of inflation rises via the inflation index," explained Om Rajpurohit, joint partner (corporate and international tax) with AMRG & Associates, an accounting firm. CII is linked to consumer price index based inflation. For now, the inflation index has been notified on a provisional basis, and it may be said that it is rising faster compared to last year, said Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.