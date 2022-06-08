OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  New COVID-19 cases in India jump to highest in over 3 months
Listen to this article

According to data released on June 8 by the Union Health Ministry, daily coronavirus infections in India surpassed 5,000 for the first time in 93 days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,90,282, with 28,857 active cases. In a 24-hour period, 5,233 infections were registered, while the death toll rose to 5,24,715 with seven new fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

According to the government, active cases account for 0.07 percent of total infections, with a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.72 percent. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has grown by 1,881 cases.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 1.67 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 1.12 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,26,36,710, with a 1.21 percent case fatality rate.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.43 crore.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60-lakh milestone on September 28, the 70-lakh mark on October 11, the 80-lakh mark on October 29, the 90-lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. In 2021, India passed the two-crore mark on May 4 and the three-crore mark on June 23.

In the last few days, Maharashtra has seen an unexpected increase in COVID-19 instances, with Mumbai having the highest number of cases. On June 5, the largest city reported 961 new COVID-19 infections, up from 889 the day before. And the total number of cases reported in the first five days of June is nearly 60 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in March (1,519), nearly 60 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in April (1,795), and more than 50 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in May. (5,838).

Experts say this is unlikely to be the start of a fourth wave because the strain that is presently spreading is Omicron, which peaked in January with 20,000 cases per day in the city. As a result, developing a serious infection a second time is quite improbable.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Maharashtra school opening: New SOPs to be issued to schools, says minister (PTI)

Maharashtra minister speaks on school opening amid rise in Covid-19 cases

2 min read . 06 Jun 2022
Brain fog: A healthy diet including olive oil, fruits and vegetables, nuts and beans, and whole grains has been proven to improve thinking, memory. and brain health (AP)

What is Covid-19 brain fog and why it is in rise in Bengaluru

2 min read . 06 Jun 2022
On Saturday, 889 people – highest across Maharashtra – tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in 24 hours (PTI)

4th Covid-19 wave in Maha? What Aaditya Thackeray said on masks, rise in cases

2 min read . 05 Jun 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout