According to data released on June 8 by the Union Health Ministry, daily coronavirus infections in India surpassed 5,000 for the first time in 93 days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,90,282, with 28,857 active cases. In a 24-hour period, 5,233 infections were registered, while the death toll rose to 5,24,715 with seven new fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

According to the government, active cases account for 0.07 percent of total infections, with a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.72 percent. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has grown by 1,881 cases.

According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 1.67 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 1.12 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,26,36,710, with a 1.21 percent case fatality rate.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.43 crore.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60-lakh milestone on September 28, the 70-lakh mark on October 11, the 80-lakh mark on October 29, the 90-lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. In 2021, India passed the two-crore mark on May 4 and the three-crore mark on June 23.

In the last few days, Maharashtra has seen an unexpected increase in COVID-19 instances, with Mumbai having the highest number of cases. On June 5, the largest city reported 961 new COVID-19 infections, up from 889 the day before. And the total number of cases reported in the first five days of June is nearly 60 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in March (1,519), nearly 60 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in April (1,795), and more than 50 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in May. (5,838).

Experts say this is unlikely to be the start of a fourth wave because the strain that is presently spreading is Omicron, which peaked in January with 20,000 cases per day in the city. As a result, developing a serious infection a second time is quite improbable.

(With agency inputs)