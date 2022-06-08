New COVID-19 cases in India jump to highest in over 3 months2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 10:05 AM IST
On June 8, daily coronavirus infections in India reached the highest in 93 days.
On June 8, daily coronavirus infections in India reached the highest in 93 days.
Listen to this article
According to data released on June 8 by the Union Health Ministry, daily coronavirus infections in India surpassed 5,000 for the first time in 93 days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,90,282, with 28,857 active cases. In a 24-hour period, 5,233 infections were registered, while the death toll rose to 5,24,715 with seven new fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.