New COVID-19 cases in India jump to highest in over 3 months

In the last few days, Maharashtra has seen an unexpected increase in COVID-19 instances, with Mumbai having the highest number of cases. On June 5, the largest city reported 961 new COVID-19 infections, up from 889 the day before. And the total number of cases reported in the first five days of June is nearly 60 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in March (1,519), nearly 60 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in April (1,795), and more than 50 percent higher than the total number of cases reported in May. (5,838).

