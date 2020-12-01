New Covid-19 guidelines come into effect today: All you need to know

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in some regions, the Centre has issued a fresh set of guidelines which is effective from today. These Covid-19 guidelines will remain in force till December 31. While issuing guidelines for "Surveillance, Containment and Caution" for December, the MHA said the main focus of the directive is to consolidate the substantial gains which are visible in the steady decline in the number of active cases in the country. After assessing the situation on the ground, the Home Ministry has allowed the states and UTs to impose local restrictions such as night curfew, however, lockdown can’t be enforced without prior consultation with the central government.