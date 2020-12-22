New Covid-19 mutant not seen in India so far, no need to panic: Govt

Amid fears of a new and highly contagious Covid-19 variant originating from the UK, the Indian government on Tuesday said that this virus mutant is not affecting the severity of the disease.

"The new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased transmissibility. This mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease. Case fatality is not affected by this mutation," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog during a press briefing.

Paul also said that the new strain or mutation of coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom "has not been seen in India, so far."

Moreover, Paul also added that there was "there is no cause for concern" and appealed the citizens to not panic over the mutation. "We need to stay vigilant," he added.

On the question of Covid vaccines and their impact on the new variant, Paul informed the reporters, "As of now, it has no impact on the potential of the emerging vaccines being developed in our country and are available in other countries."

Speaking about the novel coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, the Union Health Ministry informed that there has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September.

The recovery rate is more than 95%, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry. 57% of the cases in the last 24 hours in MP, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala. 61% of deaths in the last 24 hours in UP, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Maharashtra, Bhushan said.

It is after almost 5.5 months, we have less than 3 lakh active COVID19 cases in the country. Currently, the active cases are less than 3% of overall cases, he added.

26 states and UTs have less than 10,000 active cases of COVID-19, the government said.

India on Monday put a temporary ban on flights originating from UK amid fears of new Covid-19 strain emerging there.

Following the ban, Centre released a set of SOPs to check the spread of Covid-19 strain in the country. The new SOPs included a declaration of 14 days of travel history of the passengers arriving from Britain and they also need to fill up the self-declaration form to be screened for COVID-19.

Moreover, those travelling from Dec 21-23 would be subjected to RT-PCR test on arrival and passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility earmarked by states. Also, samples will be collected and sent for genomic sequencing, the ministry had said.

Countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London said Sunday the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now "out of control".

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria all announced restrictions on UK travel, hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be cancelled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.

























Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via