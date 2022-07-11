The major concern, according to the experts, is that the genetic tweaks in this mutation may make it easier for the virus to get past antibodies, which is dangerous because these are protective proteins made by the body in response to a vaccine or infection from a previous experience with virus
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A new highly transmissible new Covid-19 mutant strain is raising concern among scientists as it spreads within India and other countries. According to a AP report, the quickly changing Covid-19 virus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it spreads through India and in other countries, including the United States.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A new highly transmissible new Covid-19 mutant strain is raising concern among scientists as it spreads within India and other countries. According to a AP report, the quickly changing Covid-19 virus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it spreads through India and in other countries, including the United States.
“Scientists say the variant, called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5," the report said.
“Scientists say the variant, called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5," the report said.
Commenting on the new virus, Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has said, “it’s still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions. But it does look like, especially in India, the rates of transmission are showing kind of that exponential increase." However, whether it will outcompete BA.5 is yet to be determined, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Commenting on the new virus, Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has said, “it’s still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions. But it does look like, especially in India, the rates of transmission are showing kind of that exponential increase." However, whether it will outcompete BA.5 is yet to be determined, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, Shishi Luo, head of infectious diseases for Helix, a company that supplies viral sequencing information to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the fact that it has already been detected in many parts of the world even with lower levels of viral surveillance “is an early indication it is spreading."
Additionally, Shishi Luo, head of infectious diseases for Helix, a company that supplies viral sequencing information to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the fact that it has already been detected in many parts of the world even with lower levels of viral surveillance “is an early indication it is spreading."
Lipi Thukral, a scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi told AP, the latest mutant has been reported from several states in the country and so far appears to be spreading faster than other variants. It is important to note that it has also been detected in about 10 other countries, including Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada, while recently three cases were identified in the United States.
Lipi Thukral, a scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi told AP, the latest mutant has been reported from several states in the country and so far appears to be spreading faster than other variants. It is important to note that it has also been detected in about 10 other countries, including Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada, while recently three cases were identified in the United States.
This has fueled experts’ concerns as there is a large number of mutations separating the latest new variant from earlier omicron predecessors and mutations appear to be in areas relating to the spike protein which allows the virus to bind onto cells efficiently, Binnicker said, according to AP report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This has fueled experts’ concerns as there is a large number of mutations separating the latest new variant from earlier omicron predecessors and mutations appear to be in areas relating to the spike protein which allows the virus to bind onto cells efficiently, Binnicker said, according to AP report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the other major concern according to the experts is that the genetic tweaks may make it easier for the virus to get past antibodies, which is dangerous because these are the protective proteins made by the body in response to a vaccine or infection from the previous experience with the variant. However, experts have highlighted that the vaccines and boosters are still the best defense against severe Covid-19. The report further notified that it may take weeks to properly gauge whether the latest Covid-19 mutant may affect the trajectory of the pandemic.
Additionally, the other major concern according to the experts is that the genetic tweaks may make it easier for the virus to get past antibodies, which is dangerous because these are the protective proteins made by the body in response to a vaccine or infection from the previous experience with the variant. However, experts have highlighted that the vaccines and boosters are still the best defense against severe Covid-19. The report further notified that it may take weeks to properly gauge whether the latest Covid-19 mutant may affect the trajectory of the pandemic.