Additionally, the other major concern according to the experts is that the genetic tweaks may make it easier for the virus to get past antibodies, which is dangerous because these are the protective proteins made by the body in response to a vaccine or infection from the previous experience with the variant. However, experts have highlighted that the vaccines and boosters are still the best defense against severe Covid-19. The report further notified that it may take weeks to properly gauge whether the latest Covid-19 mutant may affect the trajectory of the pandemic.