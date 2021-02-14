OPEN APP
New Covid-19 office guidelines: Resume work after disinfection if cases reported in premise
The overall supply of commercial office space will take a hit owing to delays in construction during the outbreak. (Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

New Covid-19 office guidelines: Resume work after disinfection if cases reported in premise

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 09:47 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

Futher, the guidelines layout the plan for cases where there are more than a couple of infected people on the premises of the office

New Delhi: The union health ministry has released a fresh set of guidelines to resume work after proper disinfection, in case COVID-19 cases are reported. The office space won't have to be shut or sealed after the case has been detected.

The guideline states, "If there are one or two COVID-19 cases reported at a workplace, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in past 48 hours and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol."

Further, the guidelines layout the plan for cases where there are more than a couple of infected people on the premises of the office. It states that in case of a larger number of COVID-19 cases at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.

The statement further claimed that since offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like workstations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria/canteens, meeting rooms and conference halls, it is most likely that COVID-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs and visitors.

The new guidelines continue to emphasize the isolation of the containment zones. It claimed that containment zones shall remain closed except for medical and essential services. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

According to the fresh guidelines, it will be mandatory to maintain hand hygiene and thermal screening at the entrance. Further, only asymptomatic staff and visitors should be allowed entry.

The ministry further said that these measures need to be observed by all employees and visitors at all times. These include maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet in common places, use of face covers or masks at all times and practising frequent hand washing.

Meetings, as far as feasible should be done through video conferencing, it added.

In case a new case has been detected during work hours, the infected person should be isolated in a specific room or area, according to the guidelines.

"A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority and accordingly further advice shall be made regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection. The management of cases and contacts will be done as per the existing protocol," it said.

