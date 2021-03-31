New Covid-19 restrictions in Nashik: Now, pay 5 for hour-long market visit

The new restrictions have been issued by the Nashik Superintendent of Police Deepak Pandey in an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Nashik district administration has now issued new restrictions to limit people from visiting the markets unnecessarily. The people in Nashik will now have to pay ₹5 per person for an hour every time they visit any market in the city. news agency ANI reports.

"We're using a different approach to contain COVID19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of ₹5 per person to enter the market area for an hour. It's an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown," Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City said.

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday saw a single-day addition of 3,532 new coronavirus cases and 23 casualties, an official said.

With the latest additions, the tally in the district has reached 1,78,214 and the toll rose to 2,374, the official said.

According to the official data, 1,12,557 cases have been recorded so far in Nashik city, followed by 54,797 in other parts of the district, 8,563 in Malegaon and 2,297 outside the district.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while briefing the media that eight out of ten districts with the most numbers of active cases across the country are in Maharashtra. The 10 districts are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi, and Ahmednagar.

"We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. All efforts to contain the virus and save lives should be taken," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

