Jaipur: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside. Besides shutting the schools, the state government has also imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums.

Let's take at the new guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, to check the rising coronavirus cases:

1) As per the guidelines, the night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am.

2) The state government has ordered the suspension of Classes 1 to 9 at schools from April 5 to 19.

3) The government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100.

4) College classes, except for final-year students, will remain suspended during the period but students can take their practical exams with prior permission.

5) Nursing and medical colleges will remain functional as earlier.

6) It will be mandatory for travellers from outside the state to submit a negative coronavirus test report, not old than 72 hours before arrival in Rajasthan.

7) Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed.

8) Swimming polls operations will also remain suspended during the period.

Rajasthan Covid-19 tally

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report. There are12,878 active cases in the state.

India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning.













