New COVID-19 rules for Haryana; here’s all you need to know

New COVID-19 rules for Haryana; here’s all you need to know1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
On April 14, India witnessed 11,109 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, indicating a 9% increase from the previous day.
On April 14, India witnessed 11,109 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, indicating a 9% increase from the previous day.
In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government has made wearing face masks compulsory in public places, as stated in a bulletin released by the Haryana Health Department on April 8.
In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government has made wearing face masks compulsory in public places, as stated in a bulletin released by the Haryana Health Department on April 8.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Health Minister of Haryana on April 3, where the rise in the number of COVID cases and increased positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the state over the last few weeks was discussed.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Health Minister of Haryana on April 3, where the rise in the number of COVID cases and increased positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the state over the last few weeks was discussed.
The new rule mandates the use of face masks by the general public at public places with more than 100 people, government offices, malls, and other locations. The authorities have directed district administrations and panchayats to ensure strict adherence to the regulation.
The new rule mandates the use of face masks by the general public at public places with more than 100 people, government offices, malls, and other locations. The authorities have directed district administrations and panchayats to ensure strict adherence to the regulation.
The number of COVID cases in India escalated on April 14, with 11,109 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, indicating a 9% increase from the previous day. The active caseload now stands at 49,622.
The number of COVID cases in India escalated on April 14, with 11,109 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, indicating a 9% increase from the previous day. The active caseload now stands at 49,622.
Meanwhile, Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital, has emphasised the importance of wearing masks in crowded places, stating that double-layer masks should be used in hospitals as they are effective in preventing infection. He has urged the government to make mask-wearing mandatory in crowded places, as COVID cases are on the rise and patients with symptoms of sore throat, cough, cold, and fever are coming to hospitals.
Meanwhile, Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital, has emphasised the importance of wearing masks in crowded places, stating that double-layer masks should be used in hospitals as they are effective in preventing infection. He has urged the government to make mask-wearing mandatory in crowded places, as COVID cases are on the rise and patients with symptoms of sore throat, cough, cold, and fever are coming to hospitals.
Dr Nayar advised patients with such symptoms to strictly isolate themselves at home for seven days. He mentioned that very few patients require hospitalisation, and only patients with serious illnesses such as cancer are at a higher risk from this variant.
Dr Nayar advised patients with such symptoms to strictly isolate themselves at home for seven days. He mentioned that very few patients require hospitalisation, and only patients with serious illnesses such as cancer are at a higher risk from this variant.
The public must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance, to control the spread of the virus as the COVID-19 situation in Haryana remains a cause for concern, he added.
The public must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance, to control the spread of the virus as the COVID-19 situation in Haryana remains a cause for concern, he added.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)