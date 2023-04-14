New COVID-19 rules for Haryana; here’s all you need to know

Meanwhile, Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital, has emphasised the importance of wearing masks in crowded places, stating that double-layer masks should be used in hospitals as they are effective in preventing infection. He has urged the government to make mask-wearing mandatory in crowded places, as COVID cases are on the rise and patients with symptoms of sore throat, cough, cold, and fever are coming to hospitals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}