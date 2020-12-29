New COVID-19 strain in India: Delhi fully prepared, assures CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi on Tuesday reassured the residents that the national capital is prepared to deal with the new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus. Answering to a question on his government's preparedness for the new strain of COVID-19 emerged in the United Kingdom, Kejriwal asserted, "Delhi has witnessed three waves of coronavirus and the third wave was an intense one when cases went up to 8,500 (fresh cases reported daily) but we managed to control it. We are fully prepared to deal with it."