Home >News >India >'Ban all flights from UK immediately': Arvind Kejriwal tells govt on new Covid strain
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to media. (PTI)
'Ban all flights from UK immediately': Arvind Kejriwal tells govt on new Covid strain

2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 01:10 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • 'New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately,' the Delhi CM wrote on Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Central Government to ban all flights from the United Kingdom immediately over mutant Covid-19 strain.

Taking to Twitter today, Kejriwal wrote, "New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately."

Minutes after Kejriwal's Twitter post, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the Centre is "alert" and the scientists are closely keeping an eye on each development about the discovery of the new variant of Covid-19 in the UK.

Speaking on the matter, Harsh Vardhan said, "There is no need to panic over imaginary situations and descriptions. I don't think, the situation is such to create a panic here, but let me tell you that our scientists are closely keeping eye on every development."

WHO on new Covid-19 strain

World Health Organization, the global health body, has said that it is in close contact with the British officials over a new Covid-19 virus variant, advising people to be on guard against spreading the infection.

"We are in close contact with UK officials. They will continue to share information and results of their analysis and ongoing research. We will update the public and member states as we learn more, and have a clearer picture of the characteristics of this variant," the WHO said.

"In the meantime, we advise people to take all protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and comply with national authorities' guidance," it added.

Many countries across the world have placed restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom due to concern over the new strain, which is spreading rapidly there.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting today to discuss international travel, in particular, the flow of freight in and out of Britain amid reports of a fast-spreading new strain of coronavirus.

