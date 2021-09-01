New Covid-19 variant C.1.2: No cases in India so far, says govt2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 12:25 PM IST
The government said that no cases of the new C.1.2 Covid-19 variant have been detected in India so far
The government today said that no cases of the new C.1.2 Covid-19 variant have been detected in India so far, according to the ANI news agency. C.1.2, the new and deadlier variant of Covid-19, first reported from South Africa, has now spread to China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland as of August 13, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Covid-19 variant C.1.2: What India is doing?
With a new and deadlier variant of COVID-19 - C.1.2 - being detected in several countries, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said special arrangements will be made at airports to screen visitors from those nations. Visitors from countries where the new variant has been detected will be subjected to RT-PCR tests on arrival here and if necessary, they would be quarantined, the CM said in the COVID review meeting.
For the past few days, Kerala is contributing to the majority of cases in the country's daily Covid count. The rampant surge in cases is being recorded even after the state has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am to tackle the transmission of the infection. As many as 30,203 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, said the state health department.
Covid variant C.1.2: What we know so far
