New Covid-19 variant 'Delta Plus' is resistant to antibody cocktail treatment1 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2021, 12:06 PM IST
Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.
The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mutated further to form the ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’ variant. The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave.
The already deadly Delta variant led to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it also delayed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed plans to lift pandemic curbs until July 19 due to a surge in the delta variant.
Here is everything you need to know about the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus disease:
-With agency inputs
