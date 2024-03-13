New Covid-19 variant: JN.1 becomes dominant strain in China. Know symptoms, other details
China is facing a new Covid-19 variant named JN.1, causing serious cases and deaths. The variant has more than 30 spike protein mutations, according to Lancet
It's been more than three years but China is still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic. According to an update released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), a new variant of the deadly virus has become dominant recently, named as JN.1 variant.