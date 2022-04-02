Several reports have flagged the emergence of a new mutant of Covid, known as XE or recombinant variant. The preliminary observation suggests that it could be more transmissible than BA.2. However, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society has tried to allay fears around this new variant, saying there's no need for panic but the need is to study it deeply.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) Director Rakesh Mishra said, “The new mutant XE emerged for the first time in mid-January, but I believe there is no need to push a 'panic button'."

The WHO data shows only 600 Covid cases have been linked to it so far but it has also called for a closer watch of the new variant. Though the WHO has said XE variant could be more transmissible than all previous Covid variants, there's not enough data to confirm this and to show that it can actually cause a Covid wave."

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s latest report, the new mutant called XE may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19 reported so far.

However, there's no such indication at the moment, which highlights that this new variant is so strong that it can cause a wave. "We need to wait for some more time to make comments on how transmissible it can be," he said.

He said people should not shun Covid safety measures yet as pandemic seems far from over.

"It is unfortunate that a certain section of the society seems to be eager to declare that the pandemic is over. People should take care by using masks, administering vaccines as per rules and boosters wherever allowed and avoiding unnecessary clustering in crowded spaces, especially in close spaces. Act civil by wearing masks."

India logs 1,260 new cases:-

With 1,260 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,027,035, while the active cases dipped to 13,445, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll climbed to 5,21,264 with 83 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

With ANI inputs

