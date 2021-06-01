New covid cases continue to fall in India, daily positivity rate drops below 7%1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
According to the health ministry, a total of 2,795 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours
With 1,27,510 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest-single day COVID-19 rise in 50 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
With this, the total cases have reached 2,81,75,044. According to the health ministry, a total of 2,795 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,31,895 in the country.
Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 19th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,55,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
Active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 after cases decreased in the last 24 hours.
The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 21,60,46,638 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
