New covid cases drop past peak in most districts, some exceptions remain

In the week to 2 June, about 92% of India’s districts reported fewer new cases than they did at their respective peaks of the second wave. The remaining 8% districts saw infections hit new highs in the past week, signalling that their peaks are not here yet. Tamil Nadu has eight such districts, while the seven north-eastern states have 41.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in