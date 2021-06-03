New covid cases drop past peak in most districts, some exceptions remain

New covid cases drop past peak in most districts, some exceptions remain4 min read . 12:55 PM IST
- In the past week, the new count of coronavirus cases in nine out of 10 districts was lower than their respective peaks during the second wave.
The all-India daily count of new reported coronavirus cases has dipped from a peak of about 414,000 on 6 May to about 134,000 as of Wednesday. However, this drop is not uniform across the country, and there exist pockets that have yet to see their peak, a district-wise analysis shows.
In the week to 2 June, about 92% of India’s districts reported fewer new cases than they did at their respective peaks of the second wave. The remaining 8% districts saw infections hit new highs in the past week, signalling that their peaks are not here yet. Tamil Nadu has eight such districts, while the seven north-eastern states have 41.
