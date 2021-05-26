India's daily tally of new coronavirus cases recorded 2.08 fresh infections, and 4,157 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

The country crossed the grim milestone of recording over 2 lakh cases in a day on April 15.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,26,850 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 33,48,11,496 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 25. Of them, 22,17,320 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry informed that as many as 20,06,62,456 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16.

On May 7, with 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being registered in the last 24 hours, India reported its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began last year.

India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark, on May 17, for the first time after 26 days. Since then, the daily new cases in the country have been hovering below the 3-lakh mark for eight consecutive days.

On May 19, India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in 24 hours.





