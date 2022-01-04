1 min read.Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 09:51 AM ISTLivemint
Covid cases in India: A total of 4,82,017 people have died due to coronavirus in the country to date
Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Gujarat (152), Tamil Nadu (121), and Rajasthan (174)
India continued to witness an increase in fresh Coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday--the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtakes Delta. The country recorded 37,379 new Covid-19 infections and 124 fatalities. The overall caseload rose to 34,960,261 while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am.
