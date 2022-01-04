India continued to witness an increase in fresh Coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday--the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtakes Delta. The country recorded 37,379 new Covid-19 infections and 124 fatalities. The overall caseload rose to 34,960,261 while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A total of 4,82,017 people have died due to coronavirus in the country to date.

The active cases comprise 0.49% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.13%, the health ministry said.

An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 3,43,06,414, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38%, the health ministry said.

Over 41 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years received Covid vaccine doses till 8 pm on the first day of the inoculation drive for this group of beneficiaries.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 146.61 crore with more than 98 lakh shots being administered on Monday till 10.15 pm.

In addition to this, the Omicron variant has infected 1,892 people in the country to date, according to the government's data. Of the 1,892 Covid patients, 766 have been discharged.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Gujarat (152), Tamil Nadu (121), and Rajasthan (174).

