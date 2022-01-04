India reports highest daily covid cases in 4 months

India continued to witness an increase in fresh Coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday--the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtakes Delta. The country recorded 37,379 new Covid-19 infections and 124 fatalities. The overall caseload rose to 34,960,261 while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am.

