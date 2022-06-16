12,213 new covid cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to government data released today, registering a 38.4% jump in single-day cases. This is the highest single-day case in about four months. 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections were reported on Thursday. India's active caseload has gone up to 58,215. Among the states, Maharashtra accounted for 19,261 active cases, Kerala 17,955, Delhi 3,643 and Karnataka 3,997.

The daily covid positivity rate stood at 2.35% while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.38 per cent. Government data also showed that 5,19,419 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with total tests done so far at 85.63 crore.

7,624 recoveries were witness in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.65%.

As of June 16, 195.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

After 12,213 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,57,730 while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,803 with 11 fatalities.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. Four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state, it added.

Meanwhile, government advisory panel NTAGI is set to meet today to review data on Covaxin and Corbevax vaccines for the 6-12 age group and also discuss reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses from the current nine to six months.

Currently, those aged 12 years and above are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The meeting is happening in the background of a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Indian drug regulator in April had granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.

Currently, all those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

The Union government last month allowed citizens and students travelling overseas to get the shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country.