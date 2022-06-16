New covid cases in India see nearly 40% jump in a day

12,213 new covid cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to government data released today, registering a 38.4% jump in single-day cases. This is the highest single-day case in about four months. 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections were reported on Thursday. India's active caseload has gone up to 58,215. Among the states, Maharashtra accounted for 19,261 active cases, Kerala 17,955, Delhi 3,643 and Karnataka 3,997.

