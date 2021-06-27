Daily addition to Covid-19 case tally declined below the 1,000-mark in Telangana for the first time during the second wave. The southern state posted 748 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases within its borders to 6,20,613, according to a state health bulletin.

Today, eight patients lost their lives in Telangana to the pandemic, taking the overall death toll in the state to 3,635, the bulletin added. The number of active cases in the state, as of now, stood at 14,302.

The health bulletin said 1,492 Covid-19 patients recovered today, taking the total number of cured patients to 6,02,676. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.10 per cent, whereas the case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent, as opposed to the national average of 96.72 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region reported the highest number of cases with 121. This was followed Khammam at 61 and Karimnagar at 50.

A total of 81,405 samples were tested today in Telangana, taking the cumulative number of samples tested to 1,83,27,887. , the bulletin said.

