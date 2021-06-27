Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >New Covid cases in Telagana dip below 1,000-mark for first time amid second wave

New Covid cases in Telagana dip below 1,000-mark for first time amid second wave

Premium
Doctors attend to Covid-19 patient at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (File photo)
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.10 per cent, whereas the case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent, as opposed to the national average of 96.72 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively

Daily addition to Covid-19 case tally declined below the 1,000-mark in Telangana for the first time during the second wave. The southern state posted 748 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases within its borders to 6,20,613, according to a state health bulletin.

Daily addition to Covid-19 case tally declined below the 1,000-mark in Telangana for the first time during the second wave. The southern state posted 748 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases within its borders to 6,20,613, according to a state health bulletin.

Today, eight patients lost their lives in Telangana to the pandemic, taking the overall death toll in the state to 3,635, the bulletin added. The number of active cases in the state, as of now, stood at 14,302.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Today, eight patients lost their lives in Telangana to the pandemic, taking the overall death toll in the state to 3,635, the bulletin added. The number of active cases in the state, as of now, stood at 14,302.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The health bulletin said 1,492 Covid-19 patients recovered today, taking the total number of cured patients to 6,02,676. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.10 per cent, whereas the case fatality rate is 0.58 per cent, as opposed to the national average of 96.72 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region reported the highest number of cases with 121. This was followed Khammam at 61 and Karimnagar at 50.

A total of 81,405 samples were tested today in Telangana, taking the cumulative number of samples tested to 1,83,27,887. , the bulletin said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!