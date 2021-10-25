Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >New Covid cases mostly among fully vaccinated, immunity not exceeding 6 months, claims Mamata Banerjee

New Covid cases mostly among fully vaccinated, immunity not exceeding 6 months, claims Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
1 min read . 10:27 PM IST Livemint

  • West Bengal has in the last four days witnessed a sudden spike in the number of cases post Durga Puja festivities

New cases of Covid infection in West Bengal are from mostly among those who have been fully vaccinated, chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday. She said people's immunity after being administered both doses is not exceeding six months.

Banerjee directed the state health secretary to take up the issue with the Centre and seek to know the reasons behind it. "It may not be that these people (those  testing positive after vaccination) are dying. But why will their immunity fall? It's not a single case, there are a number of them," the chief minister said. 

West Bengal has in the last four days witnessed a sudden spike in the number of cases post Durga Puja festivities. "The recent cases of fresh infection are from among those who have already got both doses of the vaccine. The reason is that the immunity given by the vaccine is not beyond six months," Banerjee said.

The chief minister said that she will ask health secretary N S Nigam to write to the central health ministry to find out why people are being infected even after being fully vaccinated and whether the central government is conducting any study to find out why is the immunity to the disease is less even after the people are vaccinated twice. 

Banerjee also directed Nigam to conduct a study to find out in the repeat cases whether the victims concerned were administered Covishield or Covaxin, the two variants of the vaccine that are being mostly administered in the country.

