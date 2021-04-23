Amid an alarming upsurge in coronavirus infections, a fresh set of restrictions on transportation and attendance in offices came into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night.

The state has already been under strict 'lockdown-like' curbs since 14 April. The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' programme will remain effective till 1 May.

The government notification regarding this does not use the world 'lockdown'.

The fresh curbs include allowing not over 15% attendance in government and private offices, capping wedding guests at 25 and reserving use of public transport for government personnel, medical professionals or those in need of medical treatment.

How many people can go to offices?

All government offices (state, central, under local authority) have been ordered to operate only with 15% attendance except for emergency services directly connected to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in Mantralaya and Central Government offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the head of departments can decide for higher attendance after seeking permission for the same from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.

In the case of other government offices, heads of departments can seek permission for higher attendance from the local Disaster Management Authority.

The offices required to function for essential services have been ordered to work at the lowest required capacity for the same and in no case exceed 50%.

Attendance of personnel actually delivering the essential services on the ground should also be minimised but can be extended up to 100% as per the requirements.

How many people can attend weddings?

The government has ordered that marriage ceremonies may be conducted only as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond two hours with maximum of total 25 persons.

If any attendee is seen to be flouting the Covid-19 safety protocols, a fine to the tune of ₹50,000 may be imposed.

"Any location that is misused or is defaulting in spirit of the restrictions shall be closed till the promulgation of Covid 19 as a disaster remains in force," the notification read.

Can private passenger transport run?

Private passenger transport excluding buses can ply only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons with driver plus 50% of the seating capacity.

These services are also expected to be within the city of residence of the travellers.

Inter-district or inter-city travel is allowed only if required for performing an essential service or in case of medical emergencies or attending unavoidable events.

Violators of the rules may be fined ₹10,000.

In the case of private, a passenger load of 50% is allowed.

Inter-city or inter-district travel by private buses can only be done if stoppages are limited to maximum of two in a city. The local DMA is required to be informed about the same.

At the stoppages where passengers are alighting all passengers shall be stamped on the hand for 14 days home quarantine. This stamping must be done by the operator.

Thermal scanners shall be used and anyone with symptoms shall be moved to corona care centres or to a hospital.

Local DMA may decide to do the RAT test at the alighting point by appointing one of the authorised labs to give these services. The cost of the test, if so decided shall be borne by the passenger/ service provider.

The local DMA can waive off the rules regarding mandatory stamping for buses arriving from certain origins as per the local conditions.

Can public transport run?

The local trains, metro and monorail services (excepting long-distance trains) can only be taken by all government personnel (state/central/local), all medical personnel (doctors/paramedics/lab technicians/hospital and medical clinic staff etc).

Tickets or passes will be given to them on the basis of a government-issued identity card or a card issued by the concerned medical organization.

Further, any persons needing medical treatment or specially-abled persons and one person accompanying the needy may avail public transport.

State government or local government-owned public buses shall ply at 50% of the capacity with no standing passengers.

Inter-city or inter-district travel by long-distance trains and buses will be allowed if local railway officers/ MSRTC officers provides all the information that local DMA may require for screening the people travelling by these trains and alighting in their jurisdictions.

Like private transport, public operators are also required to stamp on the passengers' hands for 14 days home quarantine. Thermal scanners shall be used and anyone with symptoms shall be moved to corona care centres or to a hospital.





