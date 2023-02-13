New rules for travellers from 6 countries visiting India kicks in from today: 10 things to know
- The new rule will kick in from 13 February for China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand
From today, India is lifting the mandatory Covid-19 test for travellers arriving from/via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan, as infections related to the virus have fallen sharply globally.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×