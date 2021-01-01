Subscribe
New Covid strain: 4 more test positive in India, total cases reach 29, says govt
One person returning to Tamil Nadu from the UK has tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus

New Covid strain: 4 more test positive in India, total cases reach 29, says govt

03:54 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The new 29 Covid-19 strain cases include 10 from New Delhi, one from NIBMG Kalyani, five from Pune, three from Hyderbad and 10 from Bengaluru
  • The updated tally includes 25 people who were found positive for the new virus strain during the last three days

Four more people have tested positive for the new and highly infectious strain of coronavirus infection, taking the total number of cases to 29 in the country, said Union health Ministry on Friday.

Four more people have tested positive for the new and highly infectious strain of coronavirus infection, taking the total number of cases to 29 in the country, said Union health Ministry on Friday.

The updated tally includes 25 people who were found positive for the new virus strain during the last three days.

The updated tally includes 25 people who were found positive for the new virus strain during the last three days.

Of the total cases of new mutant coronavirus strain, 10 are from the national capital.

The fresh 29 cases include 10 from New Delhi, one from Kalyani in West Bengal, five from Pune, three from Hyderbad and 10 from Bengaluru.

The presence of the new Covid-19 variant, which was first identified in the UK, has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Earlier, the UK health official announced that the country has identified a new variant of Coronavirus that spreads faster than the other strains.

More than 40 countries including India have banned travel to and from the UK, a move several researchers said was necessary in the view of the rapid spread of the new strain, which was first detected on September 21.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 20,036 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,02,86,710, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 23,181 recoveries and 256 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The tally of active cases stands at 2,54,254 while the total recoveries have reached 98,83,461.

A total of 1,48,994 people have succumbed to coronavirus in the country, according to MoHFW.

