New Covid strain in India: 150 people infected with UK virus variant, says govt

The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant of coronavirus in India has climbed to 150, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The total number of persons found infected with the UK strain of COVID-19 is 150," the ministry said.

All of them have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had earlier said.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

'New UK variant of Covid may be more deadly'

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the new variant of coronavirus that was detected in Britain may be deadlier than previously thought.

According to a report, Boris Johnson said that there is "early evidence" to suggest that the new mutated variant may be more deadly.

However, the UK PM reportedly added that there is still huge uncertainty around numbers.

"In addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant - the variant that was first identified in London and the south east - may be associated with a higher degree of mortality. It's largely the impact of this new variant that means the NHS is under such intense pressure," Boris Johnson was quoted as saying by BBC at a press briefing.

The Indian Government has said that genome sequencing on other specimens is going on.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via