Three more returnees from Britain have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan has said on Wednesday.

With this, the number of the United Kingdom returnees who have tested positive for the new variant in Tamil Nadu has gone up to four. A youth, who returned from the UK had recently tested positive for the new mutant of coronavirus found in Britain.

Quoting results of genomic analysis from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, Radhakrishnan said eight others have tested negative for the new UK virus.

Out of 44 returnees, the results of genomic analysis of 12 have been received and 32 were being awaited, he said in a statement tonight.

"All of the returnees are being treated in government hospitals in separate wings. Their health condition is stable and they are being closely monitored by doctors," he added.

Meanwhile, around 71 people in the country so far have been identified as carrying the UK variant of Covid-19 strain, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Science and Technology's Department of Biotechnology secretary Renu Swarup said, "71 people have been identified as carrying the UK variant strain (of coronavirus) till today in India".

The authorities have started comprehensive contact tracing for co-travellers, family contacts and others in order to control the spread of this mutated variant of the virus,

"The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs," the Union health ministry had said last week.

