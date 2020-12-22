New Covid strain in UK: Air India offers free rescheduling for passengers who booked from 22-31 Dec1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 04:33 PM IST
- Air India has said the rescheduled travel should be completed within 31 December this month
- The airline has said that all penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22 and 31 December
In view of the Central Government's directive on the suspension of flights to the United Kingdom (UK) from 22 December to 31 December, and Oman and Saudi Arabia from 22nd December to 29th December, national carrier Air India on Monday decided to offer one-time free reschedule to passengers booked to travel during the period.
However, Air India said the rescheduled travel should be completed within 31 December this month.
Farmer unions defer decision on Centre's letter for fresh talks1 min read . 06:43 PM IST
Biryani and healthy meals top Swiggy's annual food trends3 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Recovery in international flights could be delayed due to new virus strain3 min read . 06:13 PM IST
$900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump6 min read . 06:06 PM IST
The airline also said that all penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22 and 31 December this year.
The flights to the UK, Oman and Saudi Arabia have been suspended as a precautionary measure to check the spread of a new coronavirus strain discovered in the country.
Air India asks crew to remain isolated during layovers
The airline has issued a directive to its crew members across international and domestic stations to remain isolated in their allocated rooms for the complete during of their layovers in light of the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) said to spread faster.
The directive comes right after India joined a growing list of countries on Monday to seal off access to people who have been to the United Kingdom, suspending all flights to and from the country between December 23 and December 31 in order to stop the arrival of the new strain.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.