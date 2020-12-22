In view of the Central Government's directive on the suspension of flights to the United Kingdom (UK) from 22 December to 31 December, and Oman and Saudi Arabia from 22nd December to 29th December, national carrier Air India on Monday decided to offer one-time free reschedule to passengers booked to travel during the period.
In view of the Central Government's directive on the suspension of flights to the United Kingdom (UK) from 22 December to 31 December, and Oman and Saudi Arabia from 22nd December to 29th December, national carrier Air India on Monday decided to offer one-time free reschedule to passengers booked to travel during the period.
However, Air India said the rescheduled travel should be completed within 31 December this month.
The airline also said that all penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation, rerouting will be waived for bookings between 22 and 31 December this year.
The flights to the UK, Oman and Saudi Arabia have been suspended as a precautionary measure to check the spread of a new coronavirus strain discovered in the country.
Air India asks crew to remain isolated during layovers
The airline has issued a directive to its crew members across international and domestic stations to remain isolated in their allocated rooms for the complete during of their layovers in light of the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) said to spread faster.
The directive comes right after India joined a growing list of countries on Monday to seal off access to people who have been to the United Kingdom, suspending all flights to and from the country between December 23 and December 31 in order to stop the arrival of the new strain.