As many as 82 people in India have been identified as carrying the UK variant of Covid-19 strain in the country so far, the health ministry said on Friday.

The number of such cases stood at 73 till 6 January, it added.

"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the UK, now stands at 82," the ministry announced.

On 5 January, the Ministry of Science and Technology had said that the tally for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has reached 71. Two fresh cases have been reported, taking the tally to 73 on 6 January.

All those who have tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus strain were kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. A comprehensive contact-tracing exercise has been initiated for their co-travellers, family members and others and genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is being closely monitored and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG laboratories that the Centre has specifically created for the purpose of monitoring any kind of mutations in Covid-19.

The positive samples are being tested at a consortium of 10 government labs -- NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi -- for genome sequencing.

The presence of the new United Kingdom variant of the virus has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

As per the government data, around 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK between 25 November to 23 December midnight.

