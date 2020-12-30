New Covid strain: Karnataka reports 7 cases; CM asks returnees to 'not vanish'

Karnataka has reported seven cases of the new coronavirus variant among the UK returnees who reached India in December, state health minister Sudhakar said on Wednesday. Three primary contacts of the returnees have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked everybody who has returned from overseas to "get tested for their own sake".

"Those who came from outside (Britain and other countries over the last two months) must be tested. Those who have already arrived, instead of disappearing, they should get tested for their own sake. As it (UK Covid variant) spreads very easily, this will help to control it... There should not be unnecessary trouble to others," Yediyurappa said.

The appeal came as few returnees remained untraceable.

At least 2,500 people have come to Karnataka from the UK between November 25 and December 22. Out of them, till Tuesday evening, 1,903 were tested and 29 tested positive; results of 275 are awaited.

Out of the seven who tested positive for the new variant, three are in Bengaluru and four in the Shimoga district. Their samples have been sent to test for the new coronavirus strain. All seven positive patients have been put in institutional quarantine.

New strain in India

India on Wednesday recorded 14 cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus, which is 70% more transmissible, taking the total to 20.

Of the total cases of new mutant coronavirus strain, eight are from the national capital.

The fresh 20 cases include six persons reported earlier (three in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune).

India's vaccine can offer protection against new UK virus

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin can offer protection against new strain of Covid-19 found in the UK, chairman and managing director Krishna Ella has said.

Developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology, the vaccine against the novel coronavirus is in phase III clinical trial in the country.

"It (coronavirus) is expected to have a lot of mutation and you can be rest assured this vaccine will also protect against that (mutated) virus because of two hypotheses... "So you have these two components in the inactivated vaccine. It will also take care of those mutations," Ella said.









