New Covid strain: RT-PCR tests must for air travellers both in UK, India

With flights resuming operation from Britain amid the scare of the new coronavirus strain , passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the United Kingdom before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

In a set of passenger advisory guidelines, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has said that passengers will have to upload their negative RT-PCR test report via 'Air Suvidha Portal' on the airport's official website before boarding in the UK.

"The RT-PCR must be conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey," the guidelines stated, adding that passengers taking the test at the Airport will have to shell out ₹3,400 for a test and lounge.

It may take up to 10 hours for the test results at IGI's Terminal 3, it added.

After the RT-PCR tests in the national capital, all passengers will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven at home.

Flights from Britain resumed on Friday in a limited capacity. Thirty flights will operate each week - 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This schedule will continue till January 23, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed earlier.

The ban on flights to the UK was lifted on 6 January.

As many as 82 persons were found with the new mutant variant of Covid-19 so far, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the UK, now stands at 82," the Ministry said in a statement.

All those who have tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus strain were kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. A comprehensive contact-tracing exercise has been initiated for their co-travellers, family members and others and genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via