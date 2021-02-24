OPEN APP
New Covid strains detected in India is highly transmissible: PGIMER Chandigarh
Director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. (ANI)
New Covid strains detected in India is highly transmissible: PGIMER Chandigarh

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 10:18 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • PGIMER Chandigarh's Director further added that we should take all precautions to prevent the rise in cases
  • India has reported 13,742 new coronavirus cases, 14,037 discharges, and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours

India has recorded a steady rise in active cases of coronavirus disease over the past few days with a surge in daily infections in five states. The new Covid-19 strains detected in the country is highly transmissible, Director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh said, ANI reports.

He further added that we should take all precautions to prevent the rise in cases.

"New COVID19 strains detected in India & the UK strain is highly transmissible. We should take all possible precautions to prevent the rise in cases. Currently, we have 55 COVID19 cases at the hospital. The cases have gone up in the last 2 weeks," Director, PGIMER Chandigarh said.


Meanwhile, India has reported 13,742 new coronavirus cases, 14,037 discharges, and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the total Covid-19 tally in the country jumps to 1,10,30,176. At present, there are 1,46,907 active Covid cases in the country.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that India has detected two new variants of the virus-- namely N440 K and E484Q in Maharashtra and Kerala.

"Two new variants-- N440K and E484Q have been found in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana. However, it cannot be assured that these two new virus strains are responsible for the surge of fresh COVID-19 in these states," Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the NITI Aayog said during the weekly COVID-19 update.

