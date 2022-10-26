New Covid sub-variants: Karnataka issues advisory. Read guidelines here

In view of newer sub-variants of coronavirus being reported in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory. The health department has urged people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. "In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public," the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare said.

