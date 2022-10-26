New Covid sub-variants: Karnataka issues advisory. Read guidelines here

In view of newer sub-variants of coronavirus being reported in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory. The health department has urged people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. "In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public," the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare said.
In view of newer sub-variants of coronavirus being reported in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory. The health department has urged people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. "In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public," the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare said.
1) People with symptoms should get tested and isolate themselves
1) People with symptoms should get tested and isolate themselves
The health department has also advised people with symptoms such as cough, cold and fever to get tested at nearest hospitals and isolate themselves till the results are out."Those with fever, cough, cold, sore throat, breathing difficulty should compulsorily get tested immediately at the nearest hospital or health centres (preferably Rapid Antigen Test, if negative then RT-PCR, and get self-isolated till the results are received," the department said.
The health department has also advised people with symptoms such as cough, cold and fever to get tested at nearest hospitals and isolate themselves till the results are out."Those with fever, cough, cold, sore throat, breathing difficulty should compulsorily get tested immediately at the nearest hospital or health centres (preferably Rapid Antigen Test, if negative then RT-PCR, and get self-isolated till the results are received," the department said.
2) Seek urgent medical care if facing breathing issues
2) Seek urgent medical care if facing breathing issues
Those with breathing difficulties should seek urgent medical care, preferably in a hospital.
Those with breathing difficulties should seek urgent medical care, preferably in a hospital.
The advisory stated use of masks indoors. “Face masking while indoors, in places with air-conditioning, not well-ventilated areas, closed places, in crowds and in health facilities (N-95 / medical masks). It is very important that elderly and co-morbid wear face masks in public areas," the advisory read.
The advisory stated use of masks indoors. “Face masking while indoors, in places with air-conditioning, not well-ventilated areas, closed places, in crowds and in health facilities (N-95 / medical masks). It is very important that elderly and co-morbid wear face masks in public areas," the advisory read.
Those who are due for booster or precautionary dose of vaccination would need to get vaccinated. “It is important that those who are aged 60 years and above, and with co-morbidities (particularly not naturally infected previously) should get vaccinated early. Those who are immune-deficient and immunosuppressed, on renal dialysis, taking anticancer drugs, etc. are advised to get vaccinated on priority basis in consultation with their treating doctor," the advisory said.
Those who are due for booster or precautionary dose of vaccination would need to get vaccinated. “It is important that those who are aged 60 years and above, and with co-morbidities (particularly not naturally infected previously) should get vaccinated early. Those who are immune-deficient and immunosuppressed, on renal dialysis, taking anticancer drugs, etc. are advised to get vaccinated on priority basis in consultation with their treating doctor," the advisory said.
5) Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB)
5) Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB)
The department said that the COVID Appropriate Behaviour like coughing and sneezing into folded elbows, use of tissues, hand kerchief, not to blow nose and spit in public areas, hand washing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with symptomatic persons should be followed.
The department said that the COVID Appropriate Behaviour like coughing and sneezing into folded elbows, use of tissues, hand kerchief, not to blow nose and spit in public areas, hand washing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with symptomatic persons should be followed.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4,46,45,768 on Wednesday with 830 fresh infections, the lowest single-day rise in 197 days, while the number of active cases came down to 21,607, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,981 with one new fatality, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4,46,45,768 on Wednesday with 830 fresh infections, the lowest single-day rise in 197 days, while the number of active cases came down to 21,607, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,28,981 with one new fatality, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.