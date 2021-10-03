OPEN APP
Home >News >India >New Covid vaccines will be needed next year, predicts BioNTech CEO
Listen to this article

Covid vaccine: A new Covid vaccine is likely to be needed by next year to protect people from future mutations of the coronavirus, said the head of BioNTech SE, the German company that developed the first Covid vaccine. 

Ugur Sahin, co-founder and chief executive officer of BioNtech, has said that current variants of Covid, such as the delta strain, are not different enough to undermine current vaccinations. However, new strains will emerge that can evade booster shots and the body’s immune defenses, Sahin told Financial Times.

He said this year a different vaccine is completely unneeded, “but by mid-next year, it could be a different situation". This is a continuous evolution, and that evolution has just started," he said. 

BioNTech joined hands with US pharma giant Pfizer to develop its coronavirus vaccine. 

Last month, the companies submitted initial data to U.S. regulators about the use of the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11, one step closer to bringing shots to school-age kids. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout